Chinese tech innovations thrive at CES in the US

Over 480 Chinese companies, like Lenovo, Hisense and TCL, took part in the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, which is the world's largest trade show for technology.

Ti Gong

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the largest technology trade show in the world, wrapped up on Sunday in Las Vegas with innovative products from Chinese tech companies, including laser TVs, laptops and smart glasses.



Over 480 Chinese firms, including Lenovo, Hisense and TCL, participated in the exhibition on-site despite pandemic difficulties, according to CES figures. Typically, a sizable portion of their revenues come from the international market.

Lenovo, which owns the ThinkPad brand, released new Yoga and ThinkPad computers at the expo.

As hybrid living continues to blur the lines between work and play, customers prioritize ease and premium experiences from increasingly complex and personalized technology, Lenovo said.

Ti Gong

Lenovo, ASUS, and MSI will begin selling RTX 4090 GPU laptops for gamers and designers next month. According to NVIDIA, premium GPUs provide up to four times the graphic performance while consuming half the power.

At CES, Hisense unveiled the world's first 8K laser TV, a new model called Cine 1 co-developed with Leica, and the smart operating system VIDAA, which is aimed specifically at international markets.

Hisense, which also sponsored the 2022 FIFA World Cup, stated that overseas expansion and smart innovations are two critical initiatives for long-term growth.

TCL announced new innovative TV, sound bar, and home appliance models at the exhibition, including its super slim 8K small LED TV and wearable smart glasses with augmented reality (AR) features.

The consumer-targeted RayNeo X2 glasses provide immersive English learning, real-time translation, navigation, information recall, and photographic functions with AR.

This year, however, there were fewer Chinese exhibitors at CES than in 2019. The biggest hurdle is no doubt the pandemic, which prevented international travel. Also, the US continued to ratchet up tech sanctions against China, keeping many Chinese enterprises away from the US show, particularly in the chip and AI industries, analysts said.