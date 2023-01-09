﻿
News / Nation

Dialogue on world's top black teas held in east China

Xinhua
  19:47 UTC+8, 2023-01-09       0
Keemun black tea from China, Darjeeling black tea from India, and Ceylon black tea from Sri Lanka are often famed as the top three high-fragrance black teas in the world.
Xinhua
  19:47 UTC+8, 2023-01-09       0

A dialogue on the world's top three high-fragrance black teas kicked off Monday in Qimen County, east China's Anhui Province, aiming to showcase the charm of black teas and promote cultural exchange and cooperation between the tea industries of China, India and Sri Lanka.

Keemun black tea from China, Darjeeling black tea from India, and Ceylon black tea from Sri Lanka are often famed as the top three high-fragrance black teas in the world.

More than 100 guests and tea representatives from the three countries are invited to participate in the event, both online and offline, to discuss the development and cooperation of black tea.

"As we are currently identifying, tea is playing an increasingly important role in international trade, technical cooperation, and cultural exchange. Ceylon tea from Sri Lanka is very famous for its aroma and taste in the world. I'm delighted to attend this event to further strengthen our relationship between these two countries," said Sylvester Perera, Minister Counselor of the Embassy of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka in China.

Keemun black tea, which originated in Qimen County, is one of the most famous Chinese teas featuring an intense aroma. It has a history of more than 100 years.

According to local statistics, tea plantations currently cover an area of about 12,600 hectares in Qimen, producing a comprehensive value of 5.52 billion yuan (US$808.6 million) in 2022. A total of 7,300 tons of tea were produced in the county last year.

"I hope this activity will help promote Chinese tea culture, drive China's tea-related industry to go global, and inject new vitality into the ancient tea-making intangible cultural heritage," Wang Qing, president of China Tea Marketing Association, said at the event.

In November 2022, China's traditional tea-making was added to the intangible cultural heritage list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     