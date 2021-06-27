The original Mickey Mouse and his quirky smile

Disney, in partnership with UCCA Lab, brings this touring art exhibition across China with the first stop at the Yuz Museum in Shanghai through October 10.

What kid could resist the smile of Mickey Mouse? The exhibition "Mickey: The True Original" will spread the original spirit of Mickey Mouse and his optimism, imagination and curiosity to both children and adults alike.



Disney, in partnership with UCCA Lab, brings this touring art exhibition across China with the first stop at the Yuz Museum in Shanghai through October 10, before traveling on to Chengdu, Shenzhen and Beijing.

The immersive exhibition features Mickey Mouse-inspired works of art, including painting, calligraphy, sculpture, installations and digital works, created by 50 renowned artists from home and abroad.

Since his debut in "Steamboat Willie" in 1928, Mickey Mouse has not only become a household name, but has also been an inspiration of fashion, art and pop culture.

In 2018, to celebrate 90 years of Mickey Mouse, Disney held an interactive art exhibit "Mickey: The True Original Exhibition" in New York, which then traveled to Tokyo, Japan, in 2020 as "Mickey: The True Original & Beyond," together with the local Japanese art on display.

Now here comes the exhibition "Mickey: The True Original & Ever Curious" in China.

The exhibition consists of four themed sections, including a retrospective display of Mickey Mouse's origin and his journey into a popular Disney icon; historical and contemporary works from renowned international artists, new works from 23 Chinese artists, as well as a display of festive outfits that Mickey Mouse has worn at Shanghai Disney Resort over years, including the Chinese New Year outfit.

In "Hiding Mickey," Daniel Arsham, a New York–based artist, celebrates Mickey's timeless form in his renowned signature style of stretching figures along a wall.

The highlight in section "Mickey and/in China" is Chen Jie's "Mickey Appreciating Bamboo."

In the inkwash painting, Mickey tilts his head slightly while staring at the bamboo branches, like a curious and lively guest soaking up in the peaceful surroundings.

Chinese artist Chen Man's "Foot Bath Mickey" is a sculpture which sees Mickey relaxing and watching TV while soaking his feet in a foot basin.

The action of watching TV reflects how modern society entertains itself, while a foot bath is a Chinese health care tradition, which brings a sense of humor to urbanites, who often exhaust their bodies on one hand, while trying to take care of their health and well-being on the other.

Courtesy of Yuz Museum

Exhibition info

Date: Through October 10, 10am-6pm

Tickets: 100-150 yuan

Venue: Yuz Museum

Address: 35 Fenggu Road