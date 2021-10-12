﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Celebration of historical port in Songjiang

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  13:56 UTC+8, 2021-10-12       0
A cultural and art exhibition celebrating the 143-year-old Mishidu Port took place at the Songnan Mishidu Countryside Park in Songjiang District's Chedun Town on October 2.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  13:56 UTC+8, 2021-10-12       0
Celebration of historical port in Songjiang
Ti Gong

An art work portraying Mishidu Port

A cultural and art exhibition celebrating the 143-year-old Mishidu Port took place at the Songnan Mishidu Countryside Park in Songjiang District's Chedun Town on October 2. The one-day exhibition featured a display of wood from shipwrecks, silkscreen block prints inspired by the history of the port, singing and dancing performances and a fair selling cultural products like fans and canvas bags. Among the displayed items, the silkscreen block prints portraying the port culture will also be displayed in the town's silkscreen printing center for the next few months.

Mishidu Port formally initiated its vessel sailing in 1878, and dates back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). As the port developed, the surrounding area became fertile land, with vessels passing, fishermen acknowledging one another, stores going up and streets crowded with residents and merchants. In the modern era, the port, together with Songjiang Railway Station, facilitated people's transit via water and roads.

However, as bridges continued being built across the Huangpu River, ferry passenger flow diminished. On June 11, 2012, Mishidu Port suspended its ship service and ended its mission as a water transport hub for more than a century.

Yet its vitality remains. In 2014, Chedun Town started its village house removal project to make space for the construction of the Songnan Mishidu Countryside Park. Mishidu Port, as a first phase renovation project, welcomed its rebirth as a cultural icon.

"Songjiang is a fertile land thanks to the Huangpu River. As a child growing up along the riverside, I had rich feelings toward the upper reaches of the river. Therefore, I collected dozens of boat tickets that are relics of the area's ferry transport between the 1950s and 1970s," said Qian Bin, a silkscreen block print artist and collector.

Qian's collection of tickets is from boats that once connected Mishidu Port with ports in other villages, towns and people's communes.

"They are witnesses of a grand bygone era, and can remind us of many stories related to the era's traffic conditions, commodity prices and people's lifestyles," Qian said.

As a silkscreen block print artist, Qian's works are also part of the exhibition. One portrays people flying kites in front of the port's portal frame.

"This year's celebration doesn't include the kite flying. It's a scene in my imagination. I hope next year we'll have one," said Qian.

Li Yubing, born in neighboring Anhui Province and a recent transplant to Songjiang, displayed his wood-from-shipwrecks collection during the exhibition.

"I salvaged wood from shipwrecks in previous years when doing so was still allowed in the country. I was born in a riverside area and my family owned two wooden boats. I had deep feelings toward wooden boats, and feel happy that my collection of boat wood can guide people to learn more about rivers and navigation," said Li.

Celebration of historical port in Songjiang
Yang Yang / SHINE

Li Yubing, a recent transplant to Songjiang, displays his wood-from-shipwrecks collection during the exhibition.

Celebration of historical port in Songjiang
Ti Gong

A piece of wood from shipwreck

The port cultural and art exhibition, Chedun's first of its kind, was sponsored by the township government and organized by the town's cultural and sports center. The group of silkscreen block print artists took a research trip around the port and the countryside park in July to prepare their artworks, each one either recording the port's past glory and recession or expressing people's expectations toward its future.

"Mishidu Port used to be a traffic and trading hub. Now we're holding a cultural and art exhibition to tell a good story about the port and Chedun Town. We hope the port will become a cultural icon that witnesses the revitalization of the town," said Jiang Xuefeng, head of Chedun Town.


Celebration of historical port in Songjiang
Ti Gong

A fan with painting on it

Venue: Chedun Silkscreen Printing Center

Address: 761 Dongmen Village, Huayang Old Street, Chedun Town

车墩镇华阳老街东门村761号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Songjiang
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     