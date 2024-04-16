One-stop center for overseas talents opens at new site

The Shanghai Hongqiao One-stop Service Center for Overseas Talents is now open at the Art Park Shopping Mall where foreigners in the city for work can receive assistance.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Hongqiao One-stop Service Center for Overseas Talents has been relocated to the Art Park Shopping Mall at 377 Songhong Road, above Metro Line 2's Songhong Road Station.

Artem, of Russia Today, was granted a Foreigner Work Permit, Residence Permit for Foreigners Working in China, and Shanghai Overseas Talent Residence Permit on Tuesday morning when the center officially launched its services at the new site.

At the same time, an Indian citizen, who wished to remain anonymous, told Shanghai Daily that he was also applying for Foreigner Work Permit and issuance of the permit at the center took around 20 minutes.

"The entire process is quite smooth and very convenient," he said.

He enjoyed a coffee break at the center's lounge after receiving the permit.

Li Xinran

Veronika Hozakova, a postgraduate student from Donghua University, is an intern at the reception desk. Speaking Chinese, English, German and her mother tongue Slovakian, she is ideally placed to explain center services and answer applicants' questions.

"I'm very glad to work here and with exclusive language advantages for people and businesses from Europe, like Germany and my motherland the Slovak Republic."

Linda Painan, head of The Expatiate Center (TEC), focuses on the online advertising of the center's new site and access to the center's online platform.

TEC has published a QR code and other online access to the center's webpage through the City News Service operated by Shanghai Daily.

"We wish all the expats in city get access to the online and offline services of the center and we just do our part as it is a joint effort," Painan said.

Ti Gong

Taking the opening of the new site of the center as an opportunity, Changning has further expanded its public service functions to facilitate "one-stop acceptance" of comprehensive applications.

The district also established characteristic functional arms to provide more diverse and precision services for overseas talent locally and throughout the Yangtze River Delta region.