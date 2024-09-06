International symposium marks Beijing Convention anniversary

An international symposium was held in Shanghai on Wednesday in commemoration of the first anniversary of the signing ceremony of the Beijing Convention on the Judicial Sale of Ships.

On December 7, 2022, the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly officially adopted the Beijing Convention.

The signing ceremony was held in Beijing on September 5, 2023, and it is the first United Nations convention in the maritime and commercial field named after a city on China’s mainland, demonstrating China’s leading role in the international maritime and commercial field.

Former Deputy Minister of Transport and the first Goodwill Ambassador of the International Maritime Organization Xu Zuyuan said in his keynote speech that the signing and entry into force of the Beijing Convention will continue to optimize Shanghai’s shipping services, attract more shipping companies and investors by providing more fair, transparent, and efficient international ship judicial sales rules.

“This will not only benefit all parties involved in the shipping market, but also further optimize Shanghai's market-oriented, rule of law, and international business environment, enhancing Shanghai’s role as an international shipping center,” Xu said.

Anna Joubin Bret, secretary general of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law, delivered a video message, stating that the Beijing Convention is an important achievement of all parties adhering to the spirit of seeking common ground while reserving differences and mutual benefit, and working together to solve common problems in global economic and trade development.

“For a long time, there has been an international regulatory gap in the field of cross-border recognition of judicial sales of ships, and the ownership of ships obtained by ship buyers through judicial sales is in an unstable state, which has affected the enthusiasm of banks and other financial institutions to provide ship financing.

“This has to some extent limited the further prosperity and development of international shipping. The signing of the Beijing Convention indicates the acceptance and support of an important global convention by the industry,” she said.

Ye Jun, deputy director of the Department of Treaty and Law of the Ministry of Commerce, said in a video speech that the Beijing Convention embodies the joint efforts of all countries, including China, to uphold and practice true multilateralism, reflects the common aspiration of the international community to seek unity, increase mutual trust, seek development, and promote cooperation, embodies the development direction and trend of peace, development, cooperation, and win-win, and is a vivid case of all parties working together to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

The Beijing Convention gives international effect to the judicial sale of clean property rights on ships, and establishes unified rules for a series of issues such as “judicial sale certificates,” “judicial sale of clean property rights effectiveness,” and “cancellation or registration of ships after judicial sale.”

Currently, 27 countries and regions have signed the convention, and one country (El Salvador) has completed the ratification process. According to the relevant provisions of the convention, at least two signatory countries need to complete the ratification process before the convention can come into effect.

At present, China is actively studying and discussing issues related to the ratification of the treaty, and working together to promote the early entry into force of the convention.

Further promotion and publicity through this international symposium organized by Shanghai Maritime University is of great significance in enhancing the international influence of the Beijing Convention and promoting early realization of the unification of international maritime laws.

Chu Beiping, president of Shanghai Maritime University, pointed out in his closing speech that the symposium not only commemorates the contribution of “Chinese wisdom” to the international community, but also promotes “Chinese strength” to further lead international discourse in the field of international maritime commerce.