Finance ministry hosts international public procurement forum

The Ministry of Finance hosted the 2024 China International Public Procurement Forum in Lingang amid the special area's ambition to build an international public procurement logistics center and become an important hub for international public procurement.

Running through Thursday, the forum is themed "Sharing the Future of the Public Procurement Market." Wang Dongwei, the deputy minister of finance, delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony on Tuesday. He said that international public procurement has become an important strategic pivot and driving force for connecting domestic and international markets, promoting international trade and investment cooperation, and carrying the significant mission of promoting fair competition and improving resource allocation efficiency.

"The Chinese government is willing to work hand in hand with colleagues in global public procurement, adhere to the correct direction of economic globalization, be open and inclusive, learn from each other's strengths and weaknesses, exchange what is needed, respond to challenges with more pragmatic actions, embrace opportunities with a more open attitude, and seek common development and win-win future through open cooperation," Wang said.

The China International Public Procurement Forum is a high-level forum in the field of public procurement. It was successfully held in 2020 and 2022, providing a cooperation and exchange platform for government procurement regulatory departments, Chinese enterprises, and international organizations to promote win-win development.

This forum invited more than 300 representatives and procurement officials from international organizations such as the World Trade Organization, relevant United Nations agencies, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and multilateral financial institutions such as the World Bank, as well as heads of relevant central units and national government procurement regulatory departments, and representatives of relevant chambers of commerce and suppliers.