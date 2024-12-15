Best feet forward for Qingpu New City Half Marathon

With the starting gun fired, nearly 5,000 runners dashed out like arrows as the inaugural 2024 Yangtze River Delta · Qingpu New City Half Marathon was held on Sunday.

When the starting gun fired, nearly 5,000 runners shot out like arrows as the inaugural 2024 Yangtze River Delta · Qingpu New City Half Marathon began in Qingpu New City on Sunday. The race attracted runners from 14 countries including the United States and Russia and regions across four continents. The event was divided into the half marathon (21.0975 kilometers) and the joy run (3.6 kilometers). It began at the Qinglifang (Qing Cube) Sports Center in Qingpu New City. Bracing winter chills, runners ignited the passion of spectators with sweat, smiles and combatant spirit.

The routes stringed together a series of tourist attractions and landmarks, allowing runners to enjoy both the adrenaline rush of running and the joys of sightseeing. After fierce competition, Sheng Wang won the men's half marathon, clocking 1:06:29, while Wang Qiaoxia took the crown of the women's half marathon, clocking 1:18:02. "There are quite a number of ramps during the route, which is a good training, and the weather is perfect," said Sheng. Victor Wachira Miano from Kenya finished 7th in the men's half marathon. He has been to Shanghai for only two months and was satisfied with his time. "I enjoyed the event and the weather is very good," said Miano. "It's cool and I will absolutely apply next year."

Against the backdrop of a nationwide fitness craze and the deep integration of culture and tourism, the marathon is not just a sports event, but has also become a new engine to boost regional development. Adhering to the original intention of exploring the charm of sports tourism resources and empowering the event experience, the event specially integrated high-quality sports tourism resources in the region, focusing on the theme "Follow the Half Marathon to Explore Qingpu."

