Best feet forward for Qingpu New City Half Marathon

Feature / District

Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:06 UTC+8, 2024-12-15
With the starting gun fired, nearly 5,000 runners dashed out like arrows as the inaugural 2024 Yangtze River Delta · Qingpu New City Half Marathon was held on Sunday.
Ti Gong

Runners race amid golden ginkgo scenery.

Ti Gong

Foreign runners compete in the marathon.

When the starting gun fired, nearly 5,000 runners shot out like arrows as the inaugural 2024 Yangtze River Delta · Qingpu New City Half Marathon began in Qingpu New City on Sunday.

The race attracted runners from 14 countries including the United States and Russia and regions across four continents. The event was divided into the half marathon (21.0975 kilometers) and the joy run (3.6 kilometers).

It began at the Qinglifang (Qing Cube) Sports Center in Qingpu New City.

Bracing winter chills, runners ignited the passion of spectators with sweat, smiles and combatant spirit.

Ti Gong

The marathon attracted nearly 5,000 runners.

The routes stringed together a series of tourist attractions and landmarks, allowing runners to enjoy both the adrenaline rush of running and the joys of sightseeing.

After fierce competition, Sheng Wang won the men's half marathon, clocking 1:06:29, while Wang Qiaoxia took the crown of the women's half marathon, clocking 1:18:02.

"There are quite a number of ramps during the route, which is a good training, and the weather is perfect," said Sheng.

Victor Wachira Miano from Kenya finished 7th in the men's half marathon. He has been to Shanghai for only two months and was satisfied with his time.

"I enjoyed the event and the weather is very good," said Miano. "It's cool and I will absolutely apply next year."

Ti Gong

A bird's-eye view of the marathon.

Against the backdrop of a nationwide fitness craze and the deep integration of culture and tourism, the marathon is not just a sports event, but has also become a new engine to boost regional development.

Adhering to the original intention of exploring the charm of sports tourism resources and empowering the event experience, the event specially integrated high-quality sports tourism resources in the region, focusing on the theme "Follow the Half Marathon to Explore Qingpu."

Ti Gong

The finishing line.

Ti Gong

Runners in the marathon.

Centering on dining, accommodation, travel and shopping, it uniquely launched five themed tour routes, showcasing Qingpu's distinctive cuisine, comfortable accommodation, convenient transportation, breathtaking scenery, and great shopping options, enriching the leisure choices for citizens and tourists visiting Qingpu during the event.

Runners and spectators along the way can not only touch the pulse of history and enjoy the natural scenery but also feel the vibrancy of commerce.

The routes link Shanghai Songze Site Museum, Wanshou Pogoda, Zhidao Academy, Zhujiajiao Ancient Town, Qingpu Library, Xiayang Lake and Qingpu Museum, among others.

Source: SHINE
