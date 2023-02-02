﻿
Feature / Wellness

Aussie study finds common antidepressants can increase antibiotic resistance

Xinhua
  16:10 UTC+8, 2023-02-02       0
A study led by the University of Queensland (UQ) suggested that a range of commonly prescribed antidepressants can increase bacteria's resistance to antibiotic medications.
Xinhua
  16:10 UTC+8, 2023-02-02       0

A study led by the University of Queensland (UQ) suggested that a range of commonly prescribed antidepressants can increase bacteria's resistance to antibiotic medications.

Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal on January 23, the study investigated the exposure of the bacteria Escherichia coli (E. coli) to the five commonly prescribed antidepressants at clinically relevant concentrations, including sertraline (Zoloft), escitalopram (Lexapro), bupropion (Welbutrin), duloxetine (Cymbalta) and agomelatine (Valdoxan).

Jianhua Guo, the senior author and professor from UQ, told Xinhua on Wednesday that by measuring the development of resistance to multiple antibiotics and evaluating bacterial persistence following exposure, they found E. coli bacteria develop increased resistance to multiple classes of antibiotics.

"All of the tested drugs are able to trigger the emergence of antibiotic resistance. Sertraline and duloxetine had the strongest impact on bacterial resistance to antibiotics among the drugs we tested," Guo said.

The expert noted that the potential reason for this circumstance could be the oxidative stress in bacteria posed by antidepressants, as the strong oxidative ability in these drugs can cause bacteria to generate some reactive oxygen species intracellularly, which is stress for bacteria growth.

As a result, this would lead bacteria in turn to activate their SOS responses and anti-oxidation response, he said.

"Although antidepressants have been consumed at an increased trend, little is known whether antidepressants could cause the spread of antibiotic resistance. Thus, our finding has changed our understanding of the spread of antibiotic resistance," said Guo.

Guo also called for more research to evaluate whether such drugs can affect the gut microbiomes of people taking them, and cause infection.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     