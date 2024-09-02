﻿
News / In Focus

Housing official serves as pillar of urban renewal in Yangpu

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:03 UTC+8, 2024-09-05       0
Chen Ying, director of the Yangpu District Housing Development Center, has been a key figure overseeing the transformation of aging residential areas and improving quality of life.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:03 UTC+8, 2024-09-05       0
Housing official serves as pillar of urban renewal in Yangpu
Ti Gong

Chen Ying, director of the Yangpu District Housing Development Center

Chen Ying, director of the Yangpu District Housing Development Center, has been a key figure in the transformation of aging residential areas in Shanghai.

For two decades, she has dedicated herself to improving living conditions in the former industrial and residential zone in the district.

She leads efforts that have rejuvenated both the outward appearance and the inner quality of old neighborhoods.

Since graduating from Tongji University and joining the district's housing authority in 2004, Chen has played a critical role in various renovation initiatives.

Her work has focused on blending urban renewal with livability, ensuring the most pressing needs of residents are met.

Chen's efforts have been instrumental in large-scale projects, particularly in old community and urban village renovation and the "Beautiful Homes" improvement initiatives.

"I was born, educated, and built my career in Yangpu," said Chen. "Seeing the old communities now transformed fills me with pride and strengthens my resolve to continue working toward a brighter future for Yangpu."

Housing official serves as pillar of urban renewal in Yangpu
Ti Gong

Chen Ying (left) checks the condition of an old neighborhood in Yangpu.

Since 2022, she and her team have completed over 60 percent of the district's renovation tasks.

This includes transformation of the Neijiang neighborhood, a project fraught with structural and spatial limitations.

"The difficulty was like trying to make a masterpiece in a tiny shell," Chen said. Despite constraints, she devised a solution that combined units to create enough space for essential additions, such as elevators, while maintaining the integrity of the buildings.

During the renovation project on the Fengnan No. 1 Community, another dilapidated neighborhood in the district, she and her team tailored the renovation plan to the unique conditions of the site, ensuring optimal use of space.

The strategy led to the recent Fengcheng No. 3 Community renovation project, where Chen's team achieved a record-breaking 100 percent agreement, signing, and relocation in just three days in April.

Chen has also been at the forefront of incorporating new resources into renovation projects. In the Dongdan Community project, she integrated various community resources into the redesign, including a 1,600-square-meter community service facility and the renovation of a local school.

The approach ensured that the renewal benefited the broader community, particularly by improving local educational resources, said Chen.

Chen has also pioneered the use of digital tools in urban renewal. She led the development of a neighborhood communication app and the Yangpu renovation WeChat mini-program, which streamlined communications and project management.

"Chen Ying has actively explored sustainable models for Yangpu's complex renovation projects, overcoming significant planning and regulatory hurdles," said Dai Hong, director of the Yangpu housing management bureau.

Housing official serves as pillar of urban renewal in Yangpu
Ti Gong

Chen poses with residents after reaching agreements over a major renovation campaign in the Fengnan No. 1 Community in Yangpu.

Chen said her philosophy centers on making sure that every project meets the specific needs of the community.

"In the construction field, repairs might seem small, but they are a big deal for the residents," Chen said.

"That's why I always tell my team, the best way to solve these problems is by listening to the people. We need to understand each community's unique characteristics and tailor our solutions accordingly."

One example of Chen's people-centered approach was seen in the renovation of the 400 Jungong Road neighborhood. During the project, her team discovered that residents were mostly concerned about the lack of parking spaces, rather than more traditional issues such as electrical wiring or drainage.

Chen focused on the point, guiding the design team to double parking capacity and improve the safety of electric vehicle charging points.

Thanks to Chen's leadership, the "Beautiful Homes" initiative has created model neighborhoods such as Liaoyuan Garden, Anshan 4th Community, and 400 Jungong Road neighborhood.

With her efforts, over 9 million square meters of old housing in Yangpu has been revitalized, and more than 200,000 households have seen their living conditions significantly improved.

Housing official serves as pillar of urban renewal in Yangpu
Ti Gong

Chen poses with her team and banners presented by residents.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Yangpu
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     