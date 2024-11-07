Noses in smartphones, the elderly become obsessed with Cinderella stories

If you think young people are the only generation hooked on digital entertainment, think again. Their parents and grandparents are also becoming addicts.

Zhang Ying, 62, was watching a mini-drama on her smartphone while taking the Metro home. When she finally lifted her nose from the screen, she found she had missed her stop three stations back. The series that so engrossed her is entitled "Flash Marriage With an Old Tycoon," one of the most popular mini-dramas among seniors. It has 69 episodes, each lasting only two minutes. Since it was released in August, its related videos have collected more than 2.6 billion clicks on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, and most of its fans are middle-aged or elderly. Amid a stereotype that it's only young people who are obsessed with watching entertainment on electronic devices, an increase in numbers of older viewers has become a trend in the market. According to iResearch, a leading consulting service on emerging economic trends, about 37 percent of mini-drama audiences are aged between 40 and 59, and 12 percent are seniors 60 years or older.

What's the allure of these short dramas? "They show a life that I could never have, and watching the story of a character just like me unfolding gives me a sense of satisfaction," said Zhang, who is a retired civil servant. Since earlier this year, mini-dramas targeting seniors have mushroomed on hundreds of mobile applications. They are typical Cinderella-style stories, but the "princesses" in this case are usually older women. "Flash" marriages, or unions between people who have known each other only a short period of time, are often key elements. "Flash Marriage With an Old Tycoon" is but one example. The plot revolves around a 58-year-old divorcee who, after being evicted by her daughter-in-law, enters into a snap marriage with the president of a company. His adopted daughter, it turns out, is actually her own long-lost child. With the help of her newfound family, the kind-hearted protagonist triumphs over her cruel daughter-in-law, her cowardly son and her snobbish relatives, and finds true happiness. "I can somehow relate to the protagonist," Zhang said. "I often struggle with family relationships, especially with my daughter-in-law. Such drama is an escape from my real life. It's not only young people who can daydream."