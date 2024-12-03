Salon calls for balance between preservation and progress in urban renewal

A long-running debate about Shanghai's "mother river" took center stage at a salon hosted by Shanghai Daily and Sanlian Bookstore recently, when experts gathered to discuss the city's future.

Citizens have long argued over whether the Huangpu River or Suzhou Creek should bear the title of the city's mother river.

While opinions vary, Professor Zhu Dajian of Tongji University offered a resolution: Suzhou Creek is the grandmother, while the Huangpu is the mother.

"Both rivers have played key roles in Shanghai's development, each holding its significance in the city's history and evolution," Zhu said.

The salon, titled "Fusion and Innovation: River Governance, Heritage Preservation, and Urban Renewal in Shanghai," was held on Tuesday at the Bund Civic Service Center in Huangpu District. Local urban planners, architects, and experts shared their insights on Shanghai's urban renewal initiatives.

The creek, historically vital to Shanghai's growth, has long been seen as the lifeblood of the city. However, as Shanghai modernized and expanded into an international metropolis, the river took on a more dominant role, acting as a critical link between the city's past and future, according to Zhu.

Drawing from Shanghai's diverse history, Zhu discussed the fusion of haipai culture – a blend of practicality and artistic spirit.

"I define the haipai (Shanghai-style) culture as the fusion of the bourgeois and bohemian," Zhu said, pointing to the city's unique blend of Eastern and Western ideas.

Zhu emphasized that blending cultures should be highlighted in its approach to urban renewal.

"Urban renewal is not just about preserving physical landmarks. It should be both nostalgic and forward-looking – preserving history while embracing new growth opportunities."