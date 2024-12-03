Salon calls for balance between preservation and progress in urban renewal
A long-running debate about Shanghai's "mother river" took center stage at a salon hosted by Shanghai Daily and Sanlian Bookstore recently, when experts gathered to discuss the city's future.
Citizens have long argued over whether the Huangpu River or Suzhou Creek should bear the title of the city's mother river.
While opinions vary, Professor Zhu Dajian of Tongji University offered a resolution: Suzhou Creek is the grandmother, while the Huangpu is the mother.
"Both rivers have played key roles in Shanghai's development, each holding its significance in the city's history and evolution," Zhu said.
The salon, titled "Fusion and Innovation: River Governance, Heritage Preservation, and Urban Renewal in Shanghai," was held on Tuesday at the Bund Civic Service Center in Huangpu District. Local urban planners, architects, and experts shared their insights on Shanghai's urban renewal initiatives.
The creek, historically vital to Shanghai's growth, has long been seen as the lifeblood of the city. However, as Shanghai modernized and expanded into an international metropolis, the river took on a more dominant role, acting as a critical link between the city's past and future, according to Zhu.
Drawing from Shanghai's diverse history, Zhu discussed the fusion of haipai culture – a blend of practicality and artistic spirit.
"I define the haipai (Shanghai-style) culture as the fusion of the bourgeois and bohemian," Zhu said, pointing to the city's unique blend of Eastern and Western ideas.
Zhu emphasized that blending cultures should be highlighted in its approach to urban renewal.
"Urban renewal is not just about preserving physical landmarks. It should be both nostalgic and forward-looking – preserving history while embracing new growth opportunities."
Shanghai-ness
For Zhu, Shanghai's future lies in what he calls "Shanghai-ness" – the distinct character that makes the city unique.
It includes the city's economic functions, its haipai culture, and its cosmopolitan lifestyle. "Shanghai-ness is about maintaining a balance between tradition and innovation," he said.
"Shanghai's urban renewal cannot be about shrinking or simplifying this character. It must be about continuing its development in a way that enhances its unique spirit."
Michelle Qiao, a Shanghai Daily columnist and director of Qiao Shanghai Studio, offered her insights into the city's urban renewal.
"One of the most successful aspects of Shanghai's transformation has been the integration of its riverfronts into urban life," Qiao said.
She compared the local waterfront with the Paris riverside, where the Seine has become a central part of the city's daily life, offering citizens access to green spaces and cafes along the banks.
A leading expert in urban renewal and cultural preservation, Qiao said the rivers must remain central to the urban experience, offering both aesthetic beauty and functional space for people to enjoy.
"They must be integrated in a way that serves the needs of both residents and visitors," she said.
Both Zhu and Qiao emphasized that Shanghai's future will depend on its ability to blend history with innovation.
For Zhu, it means preserving the haipai culture – an ethos defined by pragmatism and creativity – while opening the door to future possibilities.
Qiao stressed the importance of finding solutions that respect Shanghai's heritage while enhancing its modern urban fabric.
"Restoring old buildings is relatively straightforward. The key is giving them new, meaningful functions that serve today's society," said Zhu.
He cited the examples of Xintiandi and Zhangyuan Garden, which revived historical shikumen (stone-gate) neighborhoods with high-end commercial developments.
"While these projects are successful, we must avoid homogenization. Every neighborhood should have its unique character. The future of urban renewal lies in differentiation," he said.
Zhang Zhong, a senior official with the Jing'an District Culture and Tourism Bureau and the host of the salon, said Shanghai is one of the few cities in the world with two iconic rivers.
"We don't need to choose one over the other. Instead, we should celebrate how both define the city's unique character and inspire its future," Zhang said.