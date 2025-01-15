Not in my backyard: Pet cremation services face community backlash

A sad time for pet owners spills over into an angry time for neighborhoods as dog and cat funeral businesses expand rapidly amid a soaring national pet population.

CFP

Many people love their cats and dogs, but they draw the line at the residue of pet cremations littering their neighborhoods. Residents of a compound in Songjiang District were up in arms after discovering that a pet funeral parlor on the first floor of a nearby building was cremating pets in a truck parked at a clearing outside, leaving some ashes and bone remnants strewn on the ground. "I knew about the funeral parlor for pets," said Lily Chang, a stay-at-home mom living in a nearby compound. "But I never knew it would be carrying out cremations in a residential area. Even though it didn't happen in my compound, it's just a few minutes' walk away and that doesn't seem safe or hygienic." The pet funeral business, named Enchongtang, had to close because of resident complaints, and the owner was out of contact.

Enchongtang is not the only pet funeral parlor operating in residential areas. Also in Songjiang, another parlor named Simu suspended business this week after neighborhood complaints. "The issue with Enchongtang caught people's attention and we were unfortunately caught up in its wake, so I guess we'll remain low-key for a while, but I don't know for how long," Simu's owner, who asked to remain anonymous, told Shanghai Daily. Simu opened in late 2023. The venue, like almost all its counterparts in the industry, provided complete funeral process for pets: door-to-door pick-up, a farewell ceremony, cremation and ash disposal. "In fact, we had stationary cremator, but we switched to a truck to avoid further troubles after complaints arose," he said. Simu's business certificate says it is allowed to provide "non-hazardous disposal" of dead animals, but another license is required for implementation of the service.

Imaginechina