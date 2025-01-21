Old Shanghai neighborhood reimagined as a creative hub

An innovative urban renewal project known as the NICE2035 is reshaping an old neighborhood in downtown Shanghai into a futuristic community.

Ti Gong

The urban renewal project NICE2035 in Shanghai's downtown Yangpu District aims to transform an old community backstreet into a dynamic and creative hub to inspire future lifestyles. The project, translating into Neighborhood of Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship toward 2035, is a partnership between the local community, designers, universities, and entrepreneurs. Aldo Cibic, the 69-year-old Italian designer, renowned for his work in the Memphis Design Group, is at the heart of the project. Cibic, who arrived in Shanghai in 2018, became involved in the project after meeting Professor Lou Yongqi, then dean of College of Design and Innovation at Tongji University and the project's leader. Lou is now the vice president of the university. "Lou said, 'why don't you become the art director of NICE2035?' and I said, 'yes,' and a few months later, I was here," he recalled. Cibic sees the project as more than just a space for innovation. He said it's a living laboratory where different groups, including young people and retired workers, can coexist and collaborate. "The key issue is whether these two very different communities can come together and live peacefully," he said. "It's a process of mutual understanding, where everyone can contribute to something bigger than themselves."

Ti Gong

The 500-meter-long backstreet of Anshan Community on Siping Road, one of Shanghai's earliest workers' communities dating back to the 1950s, has now become a vibrant mix of spaces: innovation labs, creative workshops, cafes, and co-working spaces. One of the central elements is the NICE Commune, a multifunctional community hub designed by Cibic. It offers a shared kitchen, a café, fitness areas, and even spaces for small startups. It was once a dilapidated house nearly abandoned by a small private company. Cibic's design style, influenced by the playful Memphis aesthetic, gives the space a whimsical, dynamic feel, bringing together diverse art, design, and technology elements. Professor Lou regarded the project as more than a physical transformation – an urban renewal experiment and a key source of Shanghai's creativity. "This project aims to blend various interests and stakeholders," Lou explained. "With the involvement of universities like Tongji and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), we're creating a space for interdisciplinary collaboration." "The focus is on social innovation, a space where education, creativity, and technology intersect." His vision has already been realized through collaborations with businesses, universities, and residents. New labs are popping up in the area, each with its focus, ranging from material science to acoustics. These labs serve as incubators for innovation, while nearby cafés and community spaces provide informal exchange and collaboration opportunities.

Ti Gong

In an unexpected intersection of luxury and local life, British automobile brand Aston Martin has launched its first overseas design lab at the community. The collaboration between Aston Martin and Tongji University focuses on exploring innovative solutions for the future of urban living, mobility, and luxury design. The NICE2035 Sound Lab, co-founded by renowned artist Dadawa and Lou, explores the intersection of music, technology, and design. The lab integrates expertise in music, algorithmic design, artificial intelligence, and data science to push the boundaries of sound as a driver for cross-disciplinary and cross-cultural innovation.

Ye Chenliang

One notable project involved collaborating with Aston Martin to transform the engine sound of their cars into a metal artwork. The Meow Community, as another example, a pet adoption and café space where residents can spend time with stray cats, will open soon. "We want to create a space for the community," said Liu Yenan, the Meow Community head. "It's not just a café; it's about connecting people with the animals, offering a chance for interaction and companionship." Beyond the innovation labs and creative spaces, NICE2035 is also having a tangible impact on the surrounding neighborhood. The area has become a model for urban renewal, where old buildings and traditional businesses are being integrated into the broader vision of a modern, dynamic community.

Ye Chenliang

Cibic himself resides in a small apartment in the community. He said the typical Shanghai-style "old lane house" provides a sense of belonging and familiarity that appealed to him. He redecorated the old apartment with his design style; now his apartment has become an online sensation among Chinese netizens. He likes shopping at the community wet markets and "chat" with street shop owners with simple Chinese and body language. "I really like the atmosphere here," he said. "The community feels calm, quiet, and friendly. I feel safe here, like I am at home." "There is one quality that I discover here to be very important in life, which is empathy." Li Yuan, the head of Siping Road Subdistrict, said the project has local authorities' support because it focuses on improving the quality of life, while offering new services, and fostering collaboration between businesses, universities, and residents. "It's a platform for shared social governance, a place for all types of people to come together and exchange ideas," Li added.

Ti Gong

As the neighborhood continues to evolve, the project is expanding beyond Siping Road to include nearby Chifeng Road. The road, which serves as one of the entrances to Tongji University, is now being reimagined as a vibrant corridor of creativity and innovation. The new developments will continue to build on the success of the NICE2035 project, integrating more businesses, creative hubs, and public spaces into the community. The goal is to create a self-sustaining ecosystem where knowledge and ideas flow freely between universities, local communities, and entrepreneurs, according to Lou. "A community is not just a place, it's a feeling. It's when people help each other, even when they're not doing anything specific, just by being together and supporting one another," said Cibic.

Ye Chenliang