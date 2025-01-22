Revitalized Xujiahui defines how history meets modern retail

Key commercial hub, with centuries of tradition, is being revitalized with a skywalk system and refurbished malls, making it one of the city's most important business districts.

Sun Zhongqin

Xujiahui, a key commercial hub in Shanghai with centuries of history, is undergoing a major urban renewal to revitalize its popularity. What started as a small shopping area has grown into one of Shanghai's primary business and retail hubs, attracting both local shoppers and international visitors. It is redefining its future with the Xujiahui Skywalk, which integrates the area's key landmarks and makes it more accessible to shoppers, tourists, and locals alike. When Canadian tourist Emma Hart stepped out of the Xujiahui Metro station, she was struck by the area's ability to merge old and new. "It's amazing how this grand Gothic cathedral is nestled amidst the urban rush," Hart said. Xujiahui, meaning "Xu family's junction," has long had cultural significance, dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) when scholar Xu Guangqi and his descendants settled in the area. French Jesuits, who established schools, churches, and observatories there, left their mark, adding to the district's distinctive character. The modern transformation of Xujiahui began in earnest in the 1990s. The construction of Metro Line 1 in 1993 played a pivotal role in its development, transforming the area from an industrial zone to a bustling commercial center. Today, Xujiahui's streets are lined with shopping malls, office buildings, and luxury retail outlets, making it one of Shanghai's most important business districts, with daily foot traffic of around 400,000 people.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

"We want to create a skywalk that connects all of the businesses and experiences at Xujiahui, regardless of the price tag," said Shi Min, deputy director of the Xuhui construction management committee. The adaptability is seen in the area's growing number of flagship stores, innovative brand offerings, and cultural events. They aim to cater to an increasingly diverse and younger consumer base. The skywalk is a pedestrian bridge system designed to connect some of Xujiahui's most prominent shopping centers, including Metro City, Grand Gateway 66, and Pacific Digital City. Designed by French architect Jacques Ferrier, who was also behind the iconic France Pavilion at the 2010 World Expo, the skywalk has been envisioned as both a practical structure and a piece of urban art. "The goal of the skywalk is to create a cohesive loop that links the different shopping venues while also improving accessibility for pedestrians," said Shi. The bridge, which opened in 2020, has already become a popular feature. The second phase of the project, which extends the skywalk by another 200 meters, connects Orient Shopping Center with Grand Gateway 66, further facilitating foot traffic between these major hubs. The skywalk features hanging gardens, seating areas, and sheltered spots for visitors to relax while enjoying panoramic views of Xujiahui's evolving skyline. Malls like Grand Gateway and Metro City now feature an increasingly diverse mix of luxury and lifestyle brands, from fashion-forward stores to innovative concepts like the first Chinese store of the emotional robot Lovot and Under Armour's outdoor specialty shop.

Imaginechina

Giovanni Raspini, an Italian luxury jewelry brand, recently opened its first boutique in China at Grand Gateway 66, a key shopping mall in the heart of Xujiahui. Giovanni Raspini, renowned for its Tuscan craftsmanship and silver jewelry, has found a natural home in Xujiahui, where the blend of modern and traditional design aligns perfectly with the brand's aesthetic. "Grand Gateway 66 is one of the best shopping malls in Shanghai, one of the top in China," said Giovanni Raspini, the brand's founder. "It really suits our brand image, which combines both luxury and fashion. Here, we can truly position ourselves in line with the image that the brand demands, standing out from other products." Events such as the Xujiahui Food Festival and Pop Culture Art Festival not only showcase new trends in food and entertainment but also resonate with younger generations of locals and tourists. "The ground floor was particularly lively with bakeries and restaurants. It was a great spot for food enthusiasts," said tourist Jo-Ann from Malaysia. While the skywalk is the centerpiece of the district's renewal, it is part of a larger transformation of the commercial zone. From 1999 to 2008, the area was a retail powerhouse, attracting shoppers with a wide range of electronics and digital goods. However, by the late 2000s, the growth of online shopping led to a decline in the appeal of traditional electronics outlets. The once-bustling digital markets have since given way to fashion boutiques, restaurants, and entertainment venues. Grand Gateway 66, one of the area's most prominent malls, has undergone extensive renovation to modernize its offerings, including a shift toward luxury retail and experiential shopping. It includes the introduction of "first stores" – new retail brands that debut in Shanghai, offering fresh shopping experiences for fashion-forward consumers.

Wenhui Daily