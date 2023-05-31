Shanghai seeks Jardine Matheson's investment to build sustainable city landmarks

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Benjamin Keswick, the executive chairman of Jardine Matheson Group, and his delegation on Tuesday.

Chen spoke of the strategic plans made by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China for the country's future development. As a central economic city and a pioneer of reform and opening-up, Shanghai is deepening high-level reform and opening-up, striving for high-quality development, constantly enhancing the city's ability and core competitiveness, and allowing the people living in the city to have a greater sense of achievement, happiness, and security.

Urban renewal, industrial transformation, and consumer upgrading have provided major opportunities for domestic and foreign enterprises to develop in Shanghai. Jardine Matheson Group is a globally diversified multinational group. They are welcome to increase their investment and business layout in Shanghai, actively participate in Shanghai's urban renewal and new city construction, better play their advantages in new concept application, new technology use, new mode operation, and new consumption leading, and help create more urban sustainable development benchmarks.

Shanghai will steadfastly expand its opening-up, constantly create a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, legal-based, and internationalized, strengthen communication and connection, and provide convenient services to allow global enterprises to continuously harvest new achievements and make greater development in Shanghai, Chen said.

Keswick introduced the development of Jardine Matheson Group's investment in Shanghai. He said that Shanghai has special significance for Jardine Matheson Group's development, and is of great importance for the group's investment in China.

They will continue to actively participate in major construction projects and urban renewal projects, and build green, low-carbon, and more sustainable city landmarks to make a greater contribution to Shanghai's high-quality development.





