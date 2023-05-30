﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai enhances IP protection with comprehensive expansion

﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  22:18 UTC+8, 2023-05-30       0
Shanghai is continuing to increase IP protection for foreign companies, with a comprehensive expansion involving greater dispute resolution and the creation of more organizations.
﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  22:18 UTC+8, 2023-05-30       0

Shanghai will continue to protect foreign companies' intellectual property (IP) rights and improve the business environment, said Rui Wenbiao, director of the local IP bureau, at Tuesday's conference.

He said between 2020 and 2022, over 1,000 foreign-related trademark infringement cases have been handled. The bureau has taken part in over 100 international exhibitions and resolved more than 500 IP disputes for exhibitors.

"Foreign corporations not only provide jobs and taxes but also improve the economy, industry and technology. They're an important force in high-quality development," Rui said.

He added that overseas-related IP protection in the field of biological medicine will be focused on. Experts from global leading companies have been invited to discuss IP issues such as patent disputes for drugs.

"The bureau is working with the other IP authorities in the Yangtze River Delta region and guarantees equal IP protection to all domestic and international companies," he said.

In recent years, the China National Intellectual Property Administration have been focusing on IP protection to encourage domestic companies to innovate and promote openness to international firms, and push high-quality development in the region, said Liang Xinxin, an official at the nation's IP authority.

"The nearly 4 percent of national land area in the region has created about a quarter of the national economic aggregate, and has one third of valid patents a quarter of valid trademarks in China," said Liang.

Under the support of the IP administration and the national finance ministry, in 2022, companies in the region obtained 186.26 billion yuan ($26.33 billion) of loans from banks or other financial institutions by raising a mortgage on their IP rights, with a year-on-year increase of 72.6 percent, he said.

At Tuesday's conference, the national IP administration also launched a report on last year's IP protection and assistance in China.

It showed that over 700 new organizations for IP protection and assistance were established in 2022, adding the total to over 2,000 in China.

Over 1,300 new employees took positions with IP protection and assistance last year, with about 3,350 people in total.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     