SUMG to unveil AI-driven global broadcast platform

Assisted by AI technology, Shanghai United Media Group is developing a global broadcast platform to quickly produce video and audio content in nine languages, spreading news to the world as it happens, it announced at the 2024 Artificial Intelligence Application Conference of China's Newspaper and Media Industry in Shanghai.

The media group said it has developed more than 300 sets of virtual digital assets, which have empowered its member media companies to produce over 1,700 hours of video content, and create 70 digital presenters.

It launched a new round of reforms last month, focusing on embracing technological change to promote the development of media digitization and intelligence.

At present, it is building an AI platform that will realize the in-depth application of AI technology in the editorial process and creative planning.

In the next stage, SUMG will accelerating its efforts in four aspects, including the research and development of convergence technology, commercialize its application scenarios, developing more data assets, and cultivating versatile talent who know science and technology and are also innovative in content creation.

Li Yun, president of SUMG, said: "This round of reform is mainly to enhance the core competitiveness as well as the sustainability of mainstream media, which is crucial for our future development."