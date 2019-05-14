News / Nation

Chinese province bans smartphones in college classes

The eastern Chinese province of Jiangxi has taken a rare stance against smartphones and tablet computers by banning their use in university classes unless for academic purposes.

College students are not allowed to bring smart mobile devices into classrooms unless required by the class, said the latest notice issued by the province's department of education.

The new policy feeds into the debate about whether smartphones should be barred from classroom to reduce their negative effects on students. Previously, most official injunctions targeted primary and middle schools in China, though some universities have spontaneously issued such bans.

The notice also demands universities and colleges tighten school disciplines, raise course difficulty and improve the quality of teaching. 

