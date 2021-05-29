News / Nation

IMF lauds China's efforts in stepping up vaccination abroad and at home

Xinhua
  08:20 UTC+8, 2021-05-29       0
The International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday lauded China's efforts in stepping up vaccination abroad and at home.
Xinhua
  08:20 UTC+8, 2021-05-29       0

The International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday lauded China's efforts in stepping up vaccination abroad and at home, stressing that pandemic policy is now the best economic policy.

"We must vaccinate at least 40 percent of the population of all countries by end-2021, and at least 60 percent by mid-2022," Georgieva said in opening remarks for the spring meetings of the International Finance Forum, a non-profit, unofficial international organization headquartered in Beijing.

The IMF chief noted that a comprehensive plan, with upfront financing, upfront vaccine donations, and more investment to insure against downside scenarios, will cost around US$50 billion globally, adding that a faster vaccination can result in higher global output of US$9 trillion between now and 2025.

"Here, China's efforts are commendable - by making vaccine supplies available abroad while keeping up the accelerated pace of vaccination at home," said Georgieva.

She noted that the recoveries are diverging dangerously across countries. "A small number of advanced and emerging market economies are powering ahead - while poorer countries are falling behind, mainly due to limited policy space and vaccine availability," she said.

"We face high uncertainty until this pandemic truly ends," Georgieva said. "We are all in the same boat."

"This interdependence is our strength, and we see a renewed support for multilateral efforts: from vaccines, climate action, to modernizing international corporate taxation," she said.

A transition to the new climate economy, Georgieva said, is critical to avoid widespread economic and financial disruption, noting that China's target of net zero carbon emissions by 2060 "shows important leadership and underlines the global consensus."

According to IMF research, green infrastructure investment with carbon pricing could boost global gross domestic product by 0.7 percent annually over the next 15 years - and create millions of jobs.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     