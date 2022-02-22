News / Nation

Nearly 30,000 people affected by extreme cold weather in south China

Xinhua
  19:09 UTC+8, 2022-02-22       0
Approximately 30,000 locals in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region had been affected by the extreme cold weather since February 18.
Xinhua
  19:09 UTC+8, 2022-02-22       0

As of 5pm Monday, approximately 30,000 locals in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region had been affected by the extreme cold weather since February 18, said the region's emergency management department on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the freezing weather had inflicted damage on more than 196 hectares of crops, among which the crop yields of about 7 hectares were demolished.

Starting from February 18, most of the region has seen rainy days, with part of Guangxi suffering from heavy rainfall and rainstorms. Some mountainous areas in the northern part of Guangxi have reported icy road conditions or sleet.

Nine cities and 23 county-level regions in Guangxi have logged a total direct economic loss of more than 25.8 million yuan (about US$ 4 million) caused by the round of extreme weather, according to the department.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     