Chinese FM meets with UNGA president via video link

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday met via video link with Csaba Korosi, president of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Noting China always supports the cause of the UN and the important role of the UNGA, Wang said China will continue to participate in international cooperation on climate change and make positive contributions to the success of the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

China is also ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation on water resources with other countries through the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, Wang added.

Korosi conveyed felicitations on the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and expressed expectation on strengthening cooperation with China to make COP27 a success and help vulnerable countries cope with challenges in water utilization and management.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Security Council reform and other issues.