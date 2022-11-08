﻿
News / Nation

Chinese FM meets with UNGA president via video link

Xinhua
  08:44 UTC+8, 2022-11-08       0
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday met via video link with Csaba Korosi, president of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
Xinhua
  08:44 UTC+8, 2022-11-08       0

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday met via video link with Csaba Korosi, president of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Noting China always supports the cause of the UN and the important role of the UNGA, Wang said China will continue to participate in international cooperation on climate change and make positive contributions to the success of the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

China is also ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation on water resources with other countries through the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, Wang added.

Korosi conveyed felicitations on the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and expressed expectation on strengthening cooperation with China to make COP27 a success and help vulnerable countries cope with challenges in water utilization and management.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Security Council reform and other issues.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     