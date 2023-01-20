﻿
News / Nation

Sanya emerges as popular holiday destination

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:53 UTC+8, 2023-01-20       0
Sanya appears to have an advantage over other tourist cities, with most hotels booked and around 30 percent of tour packages sold out for the Spring Festival holiday.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:53 UTC+8, 2023-01-20       0
Sanya emerges as popular holiday destination
Ti Gong

Sanya scenery

Sanya, a seaside resort city in south China's Hainan Province,  is offering a variety of activities for Spring Festival visitors.

According to online travel operator Tongcheng Travel, Sanya has the most hotel reservations for the forthcoming weeklong Spring Festival holiday that starts from Saturday among all tourist destinations in the country.

Another major online travel operator, Tuniu, said that Hainan Province was the most popular domestic holiday destination, with roughly 30 percent of related tour product bookings. Sanya and Haikou are popular possibilities.

Sanya emerges as popular holiday destination
Ti Gong

Sanya is known for white sand beaches and various water sports.

According to the Sanya Tourism Promotion Board, Xidao Island scenic area will be illuminated by roughly 40 sets of lights in various shapes, showcasing marine culture.

Fireworks displays, nianhuo (年货 New Year's products) markets, parades and riddle-guessing games will be hosted in Shuinan, Gangmen and Baoping villages of Yazhou District.

The gorgeous area of Wuzhizhou Island will host an underwater shutterbug competition, "mermaid" displays and diving sports.

The major hotels in Sanya's Haitang and Yalong bays, as well as the Dadonghai neighbourhood, will hold rabbit exhibitions and stage drone and fireworks shows.

There will be a music and culinary festival, cultural performances, parades and fashion exhibitions in the Fenghuangling scenic region.

Sanya emerges as popular holiday destination
Ti Gong

Folk dances in Sanya

Sanya emerges as popular holiday destination
Ti Gong

Delicacies in Sanya

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Sanya
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     