Sanya emerges as popular holiday destination

Sanya appears to have an advantage over other tourist cities, with most hotels booked and around 30 percent of tour packages sold out for the Spring Festival holiday.

Welcoming The Year Of The Rabbit

Sanya, a seaside resort city in south China's Hainan Province, is offering a variety of activities for Spring Festival visitors.

According to online travel operator Tongcheng Travel, Sanya has the most hotel reservations for the forthcoming weeklong Spring Festival holiday that starts from Saturday among all tourist destinations in the country.

Another major online travel operator, Tuniu, said that Hainan Province was the most popular domestic holiday destination, with roughly 30 percent of related tour product bookings. Sanya and Haikou are popular possibilities.

According to the Sanya Tourism Promotion Board, Xidao Island scenic area will be illuminated by roughly 40 sets of lights in various shapes, showcasing marine culture.



Fireworks displays, nianhuo (年货 New Year's products) markets, parades and riddle-guessing games will be hosted in Shuinan, Gangmen and Baoping villages of Yazhou District.

The gorgeous area of Wuzhizhou Island will host an underwater shutterbug competition, "mermaid" displays and diving sports.

The major hotels in Sanya's Haitang and Yalong bays, as well as the Dadonghai neighbourhood, will hold rabbit exhibitions and stage drone and fireworks shows.

There will be a music and culinary festival, cultural performances, parades and fashion exhibitions in the Fenghuangling scenic region.

