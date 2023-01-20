﻿
Outbound group tours to resume from February 6

Outbound travel from China has see a significant boost, with ticket ticket sales increasing, and a number of destinations welcoming Chinese tourists.
Outbound group tours of Chinese citizens organized by travel agencies and online travel operators – once suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic – have been given a green light on a trial basis, according to a notification by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Friday.

From February 6, travel agencies and online travel operators are allowed to organize group tours to countries including Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Russia, Switzerland, Hungary, New Zealand, Fiji, Cuba and Argentina.

The air ticket plus hotel package business will resume at the same time, according to the notice.

Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com said searches for overseas group tour products soared 500 percent immediately following the release, with Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and Cambodia the most popular destinations.

"We have been anticipating the day for three years," said Jiang Wen, CEO of Trip.com's group tour division.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
