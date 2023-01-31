﻿
John Lee says HKSAR gov't to focus on economic development, city promotion to visitors

Xinhua
  21:23 UTC+8, 2023-01-31
John Lee said on Tuesday that the HKSAR government has two main goals, namely focusing on economic development and promoting Hong Kong to visitors.
Xinhua
  21:23 UTC+8, 2023-01-31

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said on Tuesday that the HKSAR government has two main goals, namely preparing for the full resumption of normalcy while focusing on economic development and promoting Hong Kong to overseas and Chinese mainland visitors.

Lee told a press briefing before an executive council meeting that as COVID-19 prevention and control work enters a new stage, the HKSAR government has set two main goals for its future work.

Lee pointed out that since the first phase of border reopening between Hong Kong and the mainland began on January 8, all control points have been operating well, achieving the goal of a safe, orderly and smooth reopening.

With Hong Kong's rapid return to normalcy, Lee said the HKSAR government is deploying a massive tourism campaign both overseas and on the mainland, including "Hello Hong Kong," a global campaign to attract visitors.

Lee also announced that he will pay a duty visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates this Saturday to tell the good stories of Hong Kong and the opportunities here.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
