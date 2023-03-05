Chinese military to carry out military operations, boost combat preparedness, enhance military capabilities

China's armed forces, with a focus on the goals for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army in 2027, should work to carry out military operations, boost combat preparedness and enhance military capabilities so as to accomplish the tasks entrusted to them by the Party and the people, said a government work report.

The armed forces should intensify military training and preparedness across the board, develop new military strategic guidance, devote greater energy to training under combat conditions, and make well-coordinated efforts to strengthen military work in all directions and domains, said the government work report submitted Sunday to the national legislature for deliberation.