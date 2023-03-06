China's Guizhou to build over 30,000 5G base stations in 2023

Southwest China's Guizhou Province, the country's major big data hub, will build more than 30,000 5G base stations in 2023.

Southwest China's Guizhou Province, the country's major big data hub, will build more than 30,000 5G base stations in 2023, according to local authorities.

To date, 84,300 5G base stations have been set up in the province, covering all key areas, industrial parks and transportation hubs with a 5G network, the Guizhou Communications Administration said.

As China's first national big data comprehensive pilot zone, Guizhou has advanced the deployment and systematically promoted the construction of new digital infrastructure.

According to Guizhou's plan for new infrastructure construction for the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), the province will build more than 160,000 5G base stations by 2025.

In 2023, Guizhou's GDP is expected to grow by around 6 percent to reach 2.2 trillion yuan (US$319 billion), with the digital economy accounting for around 40 percent.