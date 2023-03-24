﻿
Ningbo seeks investments in cultural and tourist facilities

Authorities from Ningbo, in neighboring Zhejiang Province, sought business investments in Shanghai in cultural and tourist projects for its Dongqian Lake National Tourism Resort.
Ti Gong

Dongqian Lake National Tourism Resort

Authorities from Ningbo, in neighboring Zhejiang Province, sought business investments in Shanghai in cultural and tourist projects for its Dongqian Lake National Tourism Resort with projects, procurement and cooperation agreements worth 260 million yuan (US$37.9 million).

A number of spare land lots and projects were unveiled on Thursday in Shanghai to attract business investment.

Among these, the Fuquan Mountain area, including a tea cultivation plant and the Fuquan Mountain scenic area, are seeking investment in cultural and tourist programs.

Supporting commercial and catering facilities, hotel and office buildings are sought for areas surrounding the Ningbo International Conference Center, which is nestled along Dongqian Lake.

Preferential investment policies on new foreign-funded projects with a reward up to 50,000 yuan per US$1 million of foreign capital will be delivered with extra rewards if the investment reaches a certain scale and is delivered.

Ti Gong

Dongqian Lake National Tourism Resort

Dongqian Lake is the largest natural freshwater lake in Zhejiang Province, and the resort is home to the Fuquan Mountain scenic area, Ningbo Youngor Zoo, Xiaoputuo scenic area, Mashan Wetland Park, Taogong Islet scenic area, Shangshui Camping Site, Xishui Wetland and a water amusement park.

It is developing diversified tourism and leisure industries featuring MICE, sports, culture, ecology and beyond.

It has gathered about 30 luxury hotels and boutique minsu (Chinese version of B&B), and hot springs, cycling, golf and sailing facilities.

MICE and ecological tourism are the features of both the resort and Ningbo's culture and tourism industry development, and the culture and tourism integration of the Yangtze River Delta region is expected to grow deeper and more solid, said Qiu Jinyue, a councilor with the Ningbo Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism.

Ti Gong

Dongqian Lake

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Yangtze River
﻿
﻿
Follow Us

Top ﻿
     