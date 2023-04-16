﻿
Promotion campaign fuels Hong Kong tourism

Hong Kong ranks the top outbound destination for Chinese mainland travelers for the upcoming five-day May Day holiday.
Ti Gong

A glittering night view of Hong Kong.

Hong Kong ranks the top outbound destination for Chinese mainland travelers for the upcoming five-day May Day holiday based on statistics for air ticket bookings.

A free air ticket distribution campaign is expected to further fuel Hong Kong's tourism boom, according to travel operators.

As of Friday, the average price of a single-way cross-border air ticket for the holiday had hit 2,497 yuan (US$363), surging 67 percent from the same period in 2019, partially prompted by the booming holiday tourism market, Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com said over the weekend.

The search data of cross-border flights during the holiday soared nearly 40 percent from 2019, it added.

Airport Authority Hong Kong has been distributing 500,000 free economy-class round-trip tickets in major markets across the globe since March, and the massive promotion campaign rolled into Shanghai over the weekend.

Ti Gong

Hong Kong's free air ticket distribution campaign attracted big crowds in Shanghai over the weekend.

Among the tickets, 140,000 will be delivered to travelers on the Chinese mainland.

Cathay Pacific Airways will distribute 110,000 free round-trip economy-class air tickets in two phases from Monday.

Among these, more than 80,000 involve departure from 14 cities in Chinese mainland such as Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Chongqing and Wuhan to Hong Kong.

Of the 80,000 tickets, 25,000 will be distributed to Shanghai travelers.

Between April 17 and 23, the airlines will start registration on its official website and participants only need to register their name, email and phone number, pick a favored departure city and wait for the lucky draw results.

Ti Gong

An artist's rendering of 11 SKIES, a new commercial complex with retail, dining and entertainment in HK.

The second phase from April 24 and 30 will involve flights from Hong Kong to 26 overseas destinations such as the United States, Canada, France and Germany.

Hong Kong Tourism Board is also distributing 1 million consumption coupons covering admission to tourist attractions, shopping and dining venues and transportation for tourists.

Trip.com has teamed up with Hong Kong Airlines on a "two for one" air ticket campaign between Monday and April 20.

The remaining 20,000-plus free tickets will be distributed by HK Express to Chinese mainlanders in August via lucky draw.

With surging travel demand of Chinese mainlanders to Hong Kong, the campaign will further fuel the travel willingness of travelers and accelerate the recovery of Hong Kong's tourism market, Trip.com said.

Ti Gong

Hong Kong International Airport.

Ti Gong

Hong Kong island.

