﻿
News / Nation

China Southern Airlines apologizes for verbal abuse incident at Singapore's Changi Airport"

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  11:49 UTC+8, 2023-05-28       0
China Southern Airlines has issued an apology to a passenger who reported being verbally abused by a ground service staff member at their Singapore branch.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  11:49 UTC+8, 2023-05-28       0

China Southern Airlines has publicly apologized to a passenger who reported being verbally abused by a ground service staff member at Singapore's Changi Airport.

On May 27, the official WeChat account of "China Southern Airlines Singapore Operations" released a statement clarifying the situation.

According to the statement, the staff member involved was an employee of a local ground service agent contracted by China Southern Airlines.

During the service process, the staff member made inappropriate remarks to the passenger.

In response, China Southern Airlines took immediate action by requesting the service agent to revoke the individual's qualification to serve at China Southern Airlines' Singapore branch.

The airline also expressed its commitment to enhancing the management of its service agents.

China Southern Airlines apologizes for verbal abuse incident at Singapore's Changi Airport"

The official WeChat account of "China Southern Airlines Singapore Operations" on May 27 released a statement clarifying the situation.

The incident took place in Singapore's Changi Airport on May 23 during the passenger's check-in for flight CZ546 to Chongqing.

The passenger surnamed Yuan had requested a seat change from the staff at a check-in counter, but was informed of an additional fee. According to Yuan, the staff members failed to provide any explanation or display the fee structure, leaving his questions unanswered.

Seeking clarification, Yuan approached a counter on the left side and asked, "Can you speak Chinese?" A male staff member responded by claiming he couldn't understand Chinese and refused to address Yuan's inquiries. Meanwhile, a female staff member nearby remarked in Chinese, "Can't you see that we're busy?" However, Yuan observed that their internal communication was conducted in Chinese and he was the only customer at the check-in counter.

Yuan asked for the male staff member's name and employee number, and began recording the incident on his phone. It was at this point that the staff member verbally abused Yuan by calling him a "dog."



Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhu Ying
China Southern Airlines
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     