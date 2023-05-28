China Southern Airlines apologizes for verbal abuse incident at Singapore's Changi Airport"

China Southern Airlines has issued an apology to a passenger who reported being verbally abused by a ground service staff member at their Singapore branch.

China Southern Airlines has publicly apologized to a passenger who reported being verbally abused by a ground service staff member at Singapore's Changi Airport.

On May 27, the official WeChat account of "China Southern Airlines Singapore Operations" released a statement clarifying the situation.

According to the statement, the staff member involved was an employee of a local ground service agent contracted by China Southern Airlines.

During the service process, the staff member made inappropriate remarks to the passenger.

In response, China Southern Airlines took immediate action by requesting the service agent to revoke the individual's qualification to serve at China Southern Airlines' Singapore branch.

The airline also expressed its commitment to enhancing the management of its service agents.

The incident took place in Singapore's Changi Airport on May 23 during the passenger's check-in for flight CZ546 to Chongqing.

The passenger surnamed Yuan had requested a seat change from the staff at a check-in counter, but was informed of an additional fee. According to Yuan, the staff members failed to provide any explanation or display the fee structure, leaving his questions unanswered.

Seeking clarification, Yuan approached a counter on the left side and asked, "Can you speak Chinese?" A male staff member responded by claiming he couldn't understand Chinese and refused to address Yuan's inquiries. Meanwhile, a female staff member nearby remarked in Chinese, "Can't you see that we're busy?" However, Yuan observed that their internal communication was conducted in Chinese and he was the only customer at the check-in counter.

Yuan asked for the male staff member's name and employee number, and began recording the incident on his phone. It was at this point that the staff member verbally abused Yuan by calling him a "dog."





