﻿
News / Nation

China int'l big data expo concludes with fruitful results

Xinhua
  22:25 UTC+8, 2023-05-28       0
The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 concluded on Sunday in Guiyang, with a contractual investment worth 61.3 billion yuan signed during the three-day event.
Xinhua
  22:25 UTC+8, 2023-05-28       0

The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 concluded on Sunday in Guiyang, the capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, with a contractual investment worth 61.3 billion yuan (about 8.7 billion US dollars) signed during the three-day event.

More than 220 business activities were held during the event, where more than 900 new products, technologies and programs were exhibited, attracting a record number of over 180,000 visitors, according to the organizer.

The expo invited 338 overseas guests from 50 countries and regions. There were also 83 internationally renowned enterprises participating in exhibitions at the expo.

The expo, from Friday to Sunday, focused on "integrating digital and real economies, unlocking the future with computing power."

Often dubbed China's big data hub, the mountainous province of Guizhou is China's first national big data comprehensive pilot zone. It promotes the big data industry as the backbone of its high-quality social and economic development.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     