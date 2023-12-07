Shangrao seeks to enchant inbound tourists with global campaign

The ancient Shangrao City in Jiangxi Province, with history of more than 1,700 years, abuts the provinces of Zhejiang in the east, Fujian in the south, and Anhui in the west.

Ti Gong

Shangrao City in east China's Jiangxi Province has beefed up efforts to attract inbound travelers and create a world-class tourist attraction with a series of global promotional events scheduled.

On Wednesday night, it invited tourists from home and abroad to admire its breathtaking idyllic scenery during a promotional event in Shanghai with a group of foreign travelers ready to explore the city.

Shangrao, located in the northeastern part of Jiangxi, is an ancient city with a history of more than 1,700 years, adjoining Zhejiang Province in the east, Fujian Province in the south, and Anhui Province in the west.

Ti Gong

Boasting a convenient high-speed railway, it is endowed with one world natural and cultural heritage site, two world natural heritage sites, two geoparks, and a great number of A-level national tourist attractions.

The city attracts more than 600,000 shutterbugs for its oil-painting-like scenery of stunning hues as well as over 1 million music fans and more than 7 million sports lovers every year for cultural and sports activities.

Cheng Zheng

If you go:

By air:

Shangrao Sanqingshan Airport is about 8 kilometers from downtown Shangrao. Around the city, there are several airports that can be reached from the city in one to three hours, such as Quzhou Airport, Nanchang Changbei International Airport, and Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport.



By rail:

There are several rail lines running across provinces via Shangrao City. The quickest rail trip from Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station to Shangrao Railway Station takes two and a half hours.



Ti Gong

Major attractions:

Sanqing Mountain Scenic Area:

The famous Taoist resort is a national-level geological park and a world natural heritage site. It features natural wonders of steep cliffs, cloud seas, peculiar stones, and waterfalls. May is the best time to visit the scenic area when the azaleas are in full bloom.

Wuyuan Huangling:

This is a must-visit spot, particularly during the harvest season. The typical mountain village is known for the tradition in which locals have used plaque bamboo sieve drying techniques to dry crops since ancient times, and offers picturesque colorful scenery of autumn hues interspersed with the white walls and grey tiles of Hui-style residences.

Wuyuan Scenic Area:

Crowned one of "China's most beautiful countryside" sites, Wuyuan attracts a large number of photographers in spring and autumn. In spring, vibrant yellow rape (canola) flowers blanket the local villages, presenting a golden landscape, while in autumn, red maples and morning fog surround the ancient villages.

Poyang Lake National Wetland Park:

Poyang Lake is China's largest freshwater lake. It is recommended for bird watchers as a base camp for migratory birds. Visitors can see egrets in summer, along with swans, white cranes, and oriental white cranes in winter. Attractions in the park are divided between the inner and outer lakes. Visitors can take a boat tour for a panoramic view of the scenic spots.