More orchards, packaging factories in Taiwan registered for sugar apples' mainland market entry

Another 34 sugar apple packaging factories and 1,263 orchards in Taiwan have been registered by the General Administration of Customs, creating favorable conditions for their products' mainland entry, said a mainland spokesperson on Friday.

Since the announcement of the resumption of Taiwan sugar apples' market entry in June, there have been 37 sugar apple packaging factories and 1,288 orchards in Taiwan's Taitung County approved by the mainland for the trade, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

Zhu expressed the mainland's willingness to have discussions with relevant parties in Taiwan to resume the entry of more agricultural and fishery products to the mainland for the benefit of Taiwan compatriots.