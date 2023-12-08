﻿
News / Nation

Chinese embassies abroad to temporarily reduce visa fees

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  18:26 UTC+8, 2023-12-08       0
From December 11, 2023 to December 31, 2024, Chinese embassies and consulates abroad will reduce visa fees to 75 percent of the current rates.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  18:26 UTC+8, 2023-12-08       0
Chinese embassies abroad to temporarily reduce visa fees
Imaginechina

From December 11, 2023 to December 31, 2024, Chinese embassies and consulates abroad will reduce visa fees to 75 percent of the current rates, according to a statement published on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' official social media account.

Local Chinese diplomatic and consular missions are available for more information, the statement said, noting that after the downgrade of COVID-19 to a Class B infectious disease on January 8 this year, the Chinese government has kept optimizing visa and entry policies to promote people-to-people exchange.

Today, the Chinese embassy in Thailand released a notice on the adjustments to Chinese visa application fees.

According to the notice, from December 11, 2023 through December 31, 2024, Chinese embassy and consulates in Thailand would reduce the application fee for visas to China. For applications submitted before December 11 this year, fees would be charged as standard.

The Chinese embassy in Malaysia also issued a similar notice on the reduction of visa fees today, with a revised visa fee schedule attached.

On December 7, Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is also the finance minister, made the announcement of a 30-day visa-free policy between China and Singapore during the 19th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation in Tianjin.

Last month, China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that in order to further facilitate personnel exchanges between China and foreign countries, China had decided to expand the scope of its unilateral visa-free nations on a trial basis to France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia.

From December 1, 2023 to November 30, 2024, average passport holders from those countries who come to China for business, tourism, visiting relatives and friends, or transit for no more than 15 days, can enter China without a visa.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     