News / Nation

University student suspect in roommate poisoning death

  21:07 UTC+8, 2024-04-20
A student at Xiangtan University is a suspect in the poisoning death of his roommate, local police said on Saturday.
University student suspect in roommate poisoning death
Zhang lived on the 6th floor of the No.10 building of the Qinhu Student Apartment at Xiangtan University.

A student at Xiangtan University is a suspect in the poisoning death of his roommate, local police said on Saturday. The student has been taken into custody.

On April 12, authorities received a report that Zhang, a 25-year-old graduate student at Xiangtan University in Hunan Province, was suspected of being poisoned.

Police learned that on April 7, Zhang went to a hospital for medical treatment after becoming unwell. On April 13, Zhang died of multiple organ failure despite multiple rescue efforts.

A local police investigation revealed that Zhang's roommate, Zhou, a 27-year-old male, was strongly suspected of poisoning Zhang.

Zhou has been detained by the Yuhu Branch of Xiangtan Public Security Bureau in accordance with the law. The case is under further investigation.

