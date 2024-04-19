China activates Level-IV emergency response to flooding

China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has activated a Level-IV emergency response to possible flooding in Guangdong, Guangxi and Jiangxi.

China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has activated a Level-IV emergency response to possible flooding in Guangdong, Guangxi and Jiangxi.

Authorities have dispatched work teams to the three regions to provide assistance and guidance in response to the latest bouts of rain in the south, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Heavy rainfall is expected to lash regions south of the Yangtze River and in south China from Friday to Tuesday, the country's meteorological authorities have forecast.

The ministry has urged efforts to monitor precipitation closely and strengthen weak links in flood response work, such as those related to mountain torrents, small and medium reservoirs, and urban waterlogging.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.