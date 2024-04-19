﻿
News / Nation

China activates Level-IV emergency response to flooding

Xinhua
  23:15 UTC+8, 2024-04-19       0
China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has activated a Level-IV emergency response to possible flooding in Guangdong, Guangxi and Jiangxi.
Xinhua
  23:15 UTC+8, 2024-04-19       0

China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has activated a Level-IV emergency response to possible flooding in Guangdong, Guangxi and Jiangxi.

Authorities have dispatched work teams to the three regions to provide assistance and guidance in response to the latest bouts of rain in the south, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Heavy rainfall is expected to lash regions south of the Yangtze River and in south China from Friday to Tuesday, the country's meteorological authorities have forecast.

The ministry has urged efforts to monitor precipitation closely and strengthen weak links in flood response work, such as those related to mountain torrents, small and medium reservoirs, and urban waterlogging.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     