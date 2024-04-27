﻿
News / Nation

Wuxi showcases its art, gardens and delicacies

The city of Wuxi, in east China's Jiangsu Province, has stepped up its cultural and tourism cooperation with Shanghai, and on Friday unveiled its May Day holiday activities.
Ti Gong

A Kunqu opera performance in Huishan Ancient Town Scenic Area.

The city of Wuxi, in east China's Jiangsu Province, has stepped up its cultural and tourism cooperation with Shanghai, and on Friday unveiled its May Day holiday activities.

Wuxi and Shanghai will conduct in-depth cooperation in art exhibitions, culture promotion and academic discussions, its cultural and tourism authorities said in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

A performance by Wuxi dancers in Shanghai.

The Wuxi Art Museum and Shanghai Modern Art Museum have signed to become "sister" art museums.

Travel agencies in the two cities signed cooperation agreements to deepen their tourism collaboration, promote tourism routes and organize tour groups with each other.

Ti Gong

Flowers in full bloom in Huishan Ancient Town Scenic Area.

Wuxi boasts attractions including Turtle Head Isle, or Yuantouzhu, which has one of the largest cherry orchards in the country, Donglin Academy, Wuxi Jiangnan Ancient Canal Tourist Resort and Wuxi Yangshan Ecological Leisure Tourism Resort.

It only takes about 45 minutes by high-speed railway from Shanghai to Wuxi.

Wuxi souvenirs.

The Yuantouzhu Scenic Area is expected to become a sea of flowers in May with Chinese roses, hydrangeas, and irises in full bloom.

During the five-day May Day holiday, a guochao (China-chic) intangible cultural heritage garden party and bazaar will be held at the Meiyuan (Plum Blossom) Garden of Yuantouzhu. People will be able to experience the techniques of intangible cultural heritage items of Wuxi and its everlasting unique charm.

Local delicacies such as doufuhua (bean curd jelly) and rice cakes will be part of the bazaar.

Ti Gong

Wuxi promotes its Xiju opera via animated figures in Shanghai.

Lion dances and dramas based on Chinese mythology such as Legend of the White Snake will be staged, together with molten "iron flower" performances.

Music parties, camping activities and DIY classes will be held at Wuxi Zoo.

A tiger cub born during the Spring Festival will greet visitors. There will also be science popularization shows.

An azalea exhibition is ongoing in Huishan Ancient Town, while fun parades will be enrich holiday experiences.

