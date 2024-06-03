Couple turned by MI6 to spy on China, ministry says

A couple working in China’s core government departments was turned by the British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) to work as spies.

The man, surnamed Wang, studied in the United Kingdom in 2015 under an exchange program. He was invited to dinners and tours by MI6 because of his position involving classified information.



An MI6 operative got acquainted with Wang on campus, offering him a lucrative part-time consulting job after learning Wang had a “strong desire for money.”



Starting with public research projects, the consulting job gradually involved more confidential information and offered remuneration multiple times that of normal consulting services. Although alerted, Wang continued the service under the temptation of bigger monetary rewards.



Later, MI6 personnel approached him to work for the British government, promising even bigger pay and security. Wang agreed.



MI6 trained him professionally and instructed him to return to China and collect important information.



The ministry said MI6 also persuaded Wang to turn his wife, who worked at a "core government unit," for double the money. Although hesitant, Wang couldn’t withstand the persuasion and coercion by MI6 and finally agreed.



The case against the couple is being further investigated.

