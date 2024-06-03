﻿
12306 Launches Survey on High-Speed Rail Pet Transport

The China Railway Customer Service Center, or 12306 platform, recently has released a survey for passengers on pet transport through high-speed trains.
Imaginechina

All aboard the pet express! The China Railway Customer Service Center, also known as the 12306 platform, has unleashed a survey frenzy among passengers regarding the possibility of bringing our furry friends along on high-speed trains.

The debate is hot on social media as pet lovers champion their companions' right to ride the rails, while others fear the consequences for cleanliness and comfort.

Despite guide dogs and sealed aquatic critters making the cut, live pets are a no-go on the high-speed train scene, except for a lucky few slow-speed routes.

But fear not! City News Service helps to make The 12306 questionnaire, available in English, so leave your thoughts on pet transport preferences, from furry friends to finned companions.

So hop on board and let's make train travel a pet-friendly adventure!

Railway Passenger High-Speed Pet Transportation Survey

If you'd like to participate in the survey, you can submit your answers by scanning the QR codes below for Part 1 and Part 2.

It's a short survey, will take you less than 2 minutes to complete!



12306 China Railway Customer Service Center Pet Survey Part 1

12306 China Railway Customer Service Center Pet Survey Part 2

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
