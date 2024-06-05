﻿
Wuzhen set for Dragon Boat Festival activities

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  13:52 UTC+8, 2024-06-05
The watertown of Wuzhen will host a variety of festivities to mark the Dragon Boat Festival from June 8 to 10.
Banquet along the river

Wuzhen, a historic watertown in Zhejiang Province, will host several events and activities from June 8 to June 10 to mark the Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 10 this year.

Wuzhen, which has a history dating back more than 6,000 years, has managed to preserve its historic appearance and way of life as a watertown.

The emphasis will be on traditional Chinese culture, which will include events like "Lantern on Dragon Boat," a rice dumpling market, a "five-yellow banquet," and a Dragon Boat Festival bazaar.

People in Zhejiang Province have a tradition known as the "five-yellow banquet" during the Dragon Boat Festival. The cucumber, duck egg yolk, eel, yellow croaker, and realgar wine are the "five yellows."

All food and wine begin with the Chinese character yellow (黄).

At a few Wuzhen eateries, visitors can find this special "five-yellow banquet" tasting menu.

A dragon boat parade

The festival also includes a wide range of delicacies and snacks, including rice dumplings, glutinous rice eggs, and dumplings with fruit and yogurt.

The historic watertown's distinct appeal has fostered a "boat culture." From June 8 through June 10, there will be a parade of row boats every day at 7:30pm and 8:30pm. The first boat will have a lantern shaped like a dragon's head, and the last boat will have a lantern shaped like a dragon's tail. Together, these lanterns will create a striking image of a "dragon fleet" at night.

Visitors can engage in various Dragon Boat Festival customs like "shooting the five poisons" and "fishing for rice dumplings" by visiting the Non-Heritage Creative Bazaar.

If you go:

By train: Take a high-speed train from Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station or Shanghai South Railway Station to Jiaxing City, and then take a bus or a taxi to Wuzhen. There is a direct shuttle bus from the Jiaxing Bus Center to Wuzhen.

By bus: Take a long-distance bus from Shanghai East Bus Station to Wuzhen.

By car: Wuzhen is about 120 kilometers from Shanghai. It will take around 2 hours.

For more details, check https://www.ewuzhen.com/

