Giant panda Fubao to make public debut on June 12

The beloved giant panda Fubao will officially meet the public on June 12 at the Wolong Shenshuping Base after completing more than two months of quarantine and acclimatization, the National Giant Panda Conservation and Research Center announced today.

Fubao returned to China on April 3 from South Korea's Everland Zoo, where it was born. Upon arrival, the panda was housed at the Wolong Shenshuping Base.

A specialized team was formed to develop a care management plan, including behavior training, feeding, physical interaction, and verbal communication, to help Fubao adapt to its new environment. During quarantine, Fubao adjusted well and built trust with its keepers.

After the quarantine, Fubao was moved to the breeding area of the Shenshuping Base, where it began to interact with other pandas through sound and scent. The caretakers observed that Fubao adapted well to its new surroundings and recently moved into its new habitat, where it will be presented to the public.

Xu Xiang, a keeper at the Wolong Shenshuping Base, noted that Fubao has adapted to the seasonal bamboo varieties offered and particularly enjoys bitter bamboo stalks, leaves, and white bamboo stalks. The panda is also fond of apples and steamed corn buns as supplementary food.

Cheng Jianbin, an expert at the base, emphasized the extensive preparations made to ensure Fubao's smooth introduction to the public, considering the panda's adjustment, enclosure environment, and visitor management. Measures include stress reduction, enclosure selection, cleaning, disinfection, and security.

To ensure safety during "Fubao's" debut, the base will be closed on June 11 from noon to 5pm and on June 12 from 9am to noon. Visitors are encouraged to plan their visits accordingly.