Visa-free transit policy expands to all of Yangtze River Delta

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  13:51 UTC+8, 2024-06-12       0
The 144-hour visa-free transit policy for foreigners has now expanded to the whole Yangtze River Delta after the implementation of the policy in Anhui Province was announced.
Imaginechina

The 144-hour visa-free transit policy for foreigners has now expanded to the whole of the Yangtze River Delta after the implementation of the policy in Anhui Province was announced at a recent forum.

The 6th Yangtze River Delta Integration Development High-Level Forum held in Zhejiang's Wenzhou City last week also unveiled a list of 10 major projects to enhance regional integration.

The 144-hour visa-free policy, initially approved by the State Council in January 2016, allowed travelers from 54 countries to enter or exit through specific ports in Shanghai, Nanjing, and Hangzhou without a visa, facilitating a six-day stay within Shanghai as well as Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces.

The policy expanded in December 2019 to include Ningbo Airport as part of the initiative to support the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Delta.

The implementation of this policy in Anhui, a crucial member of the Yangtze River Delta Integration Strategy, is expected to enhance policy coordination across the region, promote smoother resource flow, and support high-quality integration and development.

Beyond economic benefits, the visa-free policy is poised to elevate Anhui's cultural and tourism profile. Known for its rich cultural heritage and abundant tourism resources, Anhui aims to attract more international visitors and promote cultural exchanges.

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
