﻿
News / Nation

Beijing-Guangzhou high-speed rail begins full-line 350 kph operations

Xinhua
  22:22 UTC+8, 2024-06-15       0
The Beijing-Guangzhou High-speed Railway began full-line operations at a speed of 350 kph on Saturday.
Xinhua
  22:22 UTC+8, 2024-06-15       0

The Beijing-Guangzhou High-speed Railway began full-line operations at a speed of 350 kph on Saturday, following an increase of the maximum permissible speed on its Wuhan-Guangzhou section, according to the China State Railway Group.

Totaling 2,298 km in length, the railway runs through six provincial-level regions – Beijing, Hebei, Henan, Hubei, Hunan and Guangdong – and connects the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, city clusters in China's central plains, the middle reaches of the Yangtze River, as well as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

Saturday's maximum speed upgrade has led to a 4.2 percent increase in the railway's overall transport capacity, which would be equivalent to 10.8 additional high-speed trains operating between Beijing and Guangzhou each day, or 16,000 additional seats, according to China Railway.

The fastest journey from the Beijing West Railway Station to the Guangzhou South Railway Station has been reduced by 22 minutes to seven hours and 16 minutes, according to the company.

The Beijing-Wuhan section of the railway began operating at a speed of 350 kph in June 2022.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
China Railway
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     