Delta dragon boat race an 'oarsome' experience

Ti Gong

A dragon boat race of the Yangtze River Delta region took place in Xiangcheng District, Suzhou City in the neighboring Jiangsu Province, over the weekend.

It featured diversified activities and showcased the fruits of rural revitalization and the integration of culture, tourism, sports, agriculture and commerce.

The 2024 Yangtze River Delta Harmonious Countryside Dragon Boat Race held along the beautiful Huanxiu Lake featured 36 teams from Shanghai, Wenzhou, Nantong, Shengzhou, and Taizhou besides Suzhou in the region.

Ti Gong

After the whistle blew, boats dashed out like arrows with rowers in full swing. Viewers on the bank of the lake burst into deafening cheers.



The event was divided into professional and amateur races, with participants rowing either 200 or 500 meters. It was hosted by agricultural and sports authorities of Suzhou and Xiangcheng District Government.

After fierce competition, Suzhou Dragon Boat Association team and Wenzhou Ouyue Dragon Boat team topped out in the professional teams.

Ti Gong

An array of fun activities including an intangible cultural heritage bazaar and performances, an agricultural produce market, and a trendy scooter and trunk bazaar were held alongside.

Dragon and lion dances were performed, and audiences were invited to join in the creation of several interactive art installations.

Inheritors of intangible cultural heritage items such as straw plaiting and Ming-style furniture showed off their techniques at the scene, and some tourist attractions in Xiangcheng offered discount coupons at the event.

Ti Gong

A summer banquet serving various delicacies such as sauteed crab in hot and spicy sauce and wansan sauced trotters tempted gourmets.

The agricultural produce market bridges a one-stop platform between enterprises and local farmers through Sunday.



With dense river and lake network, Xiangcheng is the only district in Suzhou that is connected with both the Taihu Lake and Yangcheng Lake. A number of water sports themed and leisure and entertainment products have been released in the district to lure travelers by integrating its culture, sports, tourism, agriculture and commerce resources.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong