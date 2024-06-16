﻿
News / Nation

Delta dragon boat race an 'oarsome' experience

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:16 UTC+8, 2024-06-16       0
A dragon boat race of the Yangtze River Delta region took place in Xiangcheng District, Suzhou City in neighboring Jiangsu Province, over the weekend.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:16 UTC+8, 2024-06-16       0
Delta dragon boat race an 'oarsome' experience
Ti Gong

Dragon and fish lanterns on display.

A dragon boat race of the Yangtze River Delta region took place in Xiangcheng District, Suzhou City in the neighboring Jiangsu Province, over the weekend.

It featured diversified activities and showcased the fruits of rural revitalization and the integration of culture, tourism, sports, agriculture and commerce.

The 2024 Yangtze River Delta Harmonious Countryside Dragon Boat Race held along the beautiful Huanxiu Lake featured 36 teams from Shanghai, Wenzhou, Nantong, Shengzhou, and Taizhou besides Suzhou in the region.

Delta dragon boat race an 'oarsome' experience
Ti Gong

A pet-friendly bazaar during the event.

After the whistle blew, boats dashed out like arrows with rowers in full swing. Viewers on the bank of the lake burst into deafening cheers.

The event was divided into professional and amateur races, with participants rowing either 200 or 500 meters. It was hosted by agricultural and sports authorities of Suzhou and Xiangcheng District Government.

After fierce competition, Suzhou Dragon Boat Association team and Wenzhou Ouyue Dragon Boat team topped out in the professional teams.

Delta dragon boat race an 'oarsome' experience
Ti Gong

Competition was fierce.

An array of fun activities including an intangible cultural heritage bazaar and performances, an agricultural produce market, and a trendy scooter and trunk bazaar were held alongside.

Dragon and lion dances were performed, and audiences were invited to join in the creation of several interactive art installations.

Inheritors of intangible cultural heritage items such as straw plaiting and Ming-style furniture showed off their techniques at the scene, and some tourist attractions in Xiangcheng offered discount coupons at the event.

Delta dragon boat race an 'oarsome' experience
Ti Gong

A fish lantern.

A summer banquet serving various delicacies such as sauteed crab in hot and spicy sauce and wansan sauced trotters tempted gourmets.

The agricultural produce market bridges a one-stop platform between enterprises and local farmers through Sunday.

With dense river and lake network, Xiangcheng is the only district in Suzhou that is connected with both the Taihu Lake and Yangcheng Lake. A number of water sports themed and leisure and entertainment products have been released in the district to lure travelers by integrating its culture, sports, tourism, agriculture and commerce resources.

Delta dragon boat race an 'oarsome' experience
Ti Gong

A proud showcase of craft.

Delta dragon boat race an 'oarsome' experience
Ti Gong

Rowers get ready.

Delta dragon boat race an 'oarsome' experience
Ti Gong

Bamboo plaiting works on display.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     