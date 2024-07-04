Class suspended after 2 students die of meningitis in northwest China

The affected class was temporarily suspended, and students were advised to avoid unnecessary outings and gatherings after two students from Huangzhong No. 1 Middle School in Xining, Qinghai Province, died of meningitis recently, local authorities said on Wednesday.



On June 5, a 15-year-old eighth-grader, surnamed Ma, died at a hospital. Tests later confirmed the presence of Neisseria meningitidis, the bacteria responsible for meningitis.

The second death was reported on June 26 when a classmate, surnamed Yan, passed away at another hospital. Similar to the first case, tests confirmed the presence of the same bacteria.

Meningitis is classified as a Class B contagious disease in China. It is a serious infection affecting the protective membranes of the brain and spinal cord. The disease can progress rapidly and be fatal. Symptoms include sudden fever, headache, and stiff neck, often accompanied by nausea, vomiting, increased sensitivity to light, and altered mental status.

Following the first death, the school, in coordination with local health authorities, implemented thorough disinfection measures and conducted extensive contact tracing. The district CDC reported that so far no additional cases have been identified apart from these two students.

Preventive measures have been intensified, including home health monitoring for all close contacts, who have been provided with preventive medication. The affected class was temporarily suspended, and students were advised to avoid unnecessary outings and gatherings.

Authorities have also initiated an emergency vaccination program against meningitis.