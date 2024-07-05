Mainland Travel Permit for non-Chinese permanent residents of HK and Macau

From July 10, non-Chinese permanent residents of Hong Kong and Macau can now apply for a Mainland Travel Permit for short-term visits to the mainland.

Starting July 10, non-Chinese permanent residents of Hong Kong and Macau can apply for the Mainland Travel Permit to travel to the mainland for short-term activities such as investment, visiting family, tourism, business, seminars, and exchanges.

The Exit and Entry Administration introduced this policy to facilitate travel between the Chinese mainland and the Hong Kong and Macau special administrative regions.

Application Process First-Time Applications: Submit applications to China Travel Service (Holdings) Hong Kong Limited or China Travel Service (Macao) Ltd. Renewal or Replacement: Applications can be made at the same services or the exit-entry administration of the public security department at or above the municipal level in the Chinese mainland.

Required Documents Application Form: Fill it out completely, with a recent photo attached. Permanent Identity Card: Provide a valid Hong Kong or Macau permanent identity card. Passport: Present a valid ordinary passport with at least 6 months' validity. Nationality Certificates: Include certificates issued within 6 months before the application date. Additional Documents: Other necessary documents as specified by the processing authority.

Application Requirements Applicants must apply in person. A guardian must accompany those under 18. The permit is strictly for travel purposes. It does not permit work, study, or news coverage on the mainland. For renewal or replacement on the mainland, applicants can use the original application receipt for a legal stay or obtain a one-time exit travel document for leaving and re-entering the mainland.

Permit Details Validity: The permit is valid for 5 years, allowing multiple entries with each stay not exceeding 90 days. Processing Time: The permit will be issued within 20 working days after the application is accepted. Cost: The first application fees are HK$260 in Hong Kong or Macau and 230 yuan for renewals or replacements on the mainland. Collection: Applicants must collect the permit at the application offices with the receipt. Guardians can collect on behalf of minors.

Additional Information E-Channel Access: Permit holders can use E-channels for immigration clearance after completing fingerprint collection at entry ports. Stay Requirements: Permit holders must register with the police during their time on the mainland. They can apply for an extension of up to 90 days if necessary. Lost or Damaged Permits: Apply for a replacement at authorized agencies. Expiry: Permit holders can apply for renewal to China Travel Service (Holdings) Hong Kong Limited or China Travel Service (Macau) if their validity is less than 6 months. Applications can still be made if the permit is less than 20 working days away from expiring or has already expired. Changes in Personal Information: Report any changes to authorized agencies within 30 days.