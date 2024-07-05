﻿
News / Nation

Mainland Travel Permit for non-Chinese permanent residents of HK and Macau

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  16:34 UTC+8, 2024-07-05       0
From July 10, non-Chinese permanent residents of Hong Kong and Macau can now apply for a Mainland Travel Permit for short-term visits to the mainland.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  16:34 UTC+8, 2024-07-05       0

Starting July 10, non-Chinese permanent residents of Hong Kong and Macau can apply for the Mainland Travel Permit to travel to the mainland for short-term activities such as investment, visiting family, tourism, business, seminars, and exchanges.

The Exit and Entry Administration introduced this policy to facilitate travel between the Chinese mainland and the Hong Kong and Macau special administrative regions.

Application Process

First-Time Applications: Submit applications to China Travel Service (Holdings) Hong Kong Limited or China Travel Service (Macao) Ltd.

Renewal or Replacement: Applications can be made at the same services or the exit-entry administration of the public security department at or above the municipal level in the Chinese mainland.

Required Documents

Application Form: Fill it out completely, with a recent photo attached.

Permanent Identity Card: Provide a valid Hong Kong or Macau permanent identity card.

Passport: Present a valid ordinary passport with at least 6 months' validity.

Nationality Certificates: Include certificates issued within 6 months before the application date.

Additional Documents: Other necessary documents as specified by the processing authority.

Application Requirements

Applicants must apply in person. A guardian must accompany those under 18.

The permit is strictly for travel purposes. It does not permit work, study, or news coverage on the mainland.

For renewal or replacement on the mainland, applicants can use the original application receipt for a legal stay or obtain a one-time exit travel document for leaving and re-entering the mainland.

Permit Details

Validity: The permit is valid for 5 years, allowing multiple entries with each stay not exceeding 90 days.

Processing Time: The permit will be issued within 20 working days after the application is accepted.

Cost: The first application fees are HK$260 in Hong Kong or Macau and 230 yuan for renewals or replacements on the mainland.

Collection: Applicants must collect the permit at the application offices with the receipt. Guardians can collect on behalf of minors.

Additional Information

E-Channel Access: Permit holders can use E-channels for immigration clearance after completing fingerprint collection at entry ports.

Stay Requirements: Permit holders must register with the police during their time on the mainland. They can apply for an extension of up to 90 days if necessary.

Lost or Damaged Permits: Apply for a replacement at authorized agencies.

Expiry: Permit holders can apply for renewal to China Travel Service (Holdings) Hong Kong Limited or China Travel Service (Macau) if their validity is less than 6 months.

Applications can still be made if the permit is less than 20 working days away from expiring or has already expired.

Changes in Personal Information: Report any changes to authorized agencies within 30 days.

Contact Information

For more details, contact the Exit and Entry Administration service hotline at 12367 or consult China Travel Service (Holdings) Hong Kong Limited (website: www.ctshk.com/mep/zh, Tel: +852-34603297, +852-34603176, +852-34603267) in Hong Kong and China Travel Service (Macau) in Macau (website: www.cts.com.mo, Tel: +853-28700888).

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     