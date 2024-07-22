﻿
News / Nation

Renmin University of China probes sexual harassment claims against professor

  11:36 UTC+8, 2024-07-22
Renmin University of China has launched an investigation after a doctoral student accused her supervisor of sexual harassment on social media.
The student, Wang Di, posted on Weibo on July 21, alleging that Wang Guiyuan, former Party secretary and vice dean of the School of Liberal Arts, sexually harassed her on May 21, 2022.

She claimed Wang forcibly kissed, hugged and touched her breasts despite her refusal, providing video recordings and chat logs as evidence.

She claimed that after she refused the professor's advances, he retaliated over the next two years, threatening her academic progress and graduation.

Renmin University of China issued a statement this morning, saying it formed a task force overnight to investigate the claims.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy for such behavior and will thoroughly investigate and address any violations," the university stated.

The university promised to release the results of the investigation in the coming days.

