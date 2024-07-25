﻿
News / Nation

2 Chinese university teachers fired and suspended over sexual harassment scandals

Two teachers at Chinese universities were fired and suspended over sexual harassment scandals, the latest in a spate of misconduct cases exposed in educational institutions.
Two teachers at Chinese universities were fired and suspended over sexual harassment scandals, the latest in a spate of misconduct cases exposed in educational institutions.

One of the teachers, surnamed Cao, was fired by the Shandong University of Technology (SDUT) following allegations from a high school girl who claimed Cao had deceived her emotionally and engaged in an extramarital affair, the school announced on Wednesday.

The girl claimed she developed a relationship with Cao when she was 17 years old. She said Cao cheated her by claiming he was single and using a fake identity. The girl stated that she sent Cao luxury gifts and covered expenses for two hotel stays.

Cao was expelled from the Party and his teaching qualifications were terminated, SDUT said, adding that it also reported the case to judicial authorities.

The other teacher, an associate professor named Wang Anzhong from Shaanxi Normal University, was suspended after he was exposed for sending photos of his private parts and harassing texts to students.

The university promised a thorough investigation and reported the case to the police.

A student identified as Xiao Yu claimed that Wang sent indecent texts to her in 2017 when she had just graduated from the university. Wang was her thesis adviser during her study.

Xiao Yu claimed dozens of students were harassed by Wang and is collecting evidence from other victims.

"I want to warn future students about this despicable and filthy mouse that is looking for the next prey," Xiao Yu wrote in an online post.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
