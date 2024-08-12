Judge fatally attacked in revenge over traffic case ruling in central China

A judge in central China’s Henan Province was killed by a man seeking revenge after she ruled unfavorably against him in a traffic dispute, a court announced in a statement on Monday.

Wang Jiajia, 37, was fatally attacked in the underground parking area of her residential building in Luohe City around 6pm on August 7. Police arrived to find her dead at the scene, with her throat slit.

The assailant, a 50-year-old man surnamed Dang, was located at his residence around 3am the next day, unconscious after consuming poison. He received emergency medical treatment and is now in stable condition.



The motive for the attack was linked to a traffic accident case in April 2024. Dang, who was hit by a vehicle while driving his electric bike, filed a lawsuit against the driver and the insurance company, demanding 18,833 yuan (US$2,621) in compensation.



Wang presided over the case and ruled that Dang should be compensated 9,385 yuan, based on a shorter hospital stay of 15 days instead of the 29 days Dang had claimed. The reduced compensation amount, reflecting fewer lost wages and benefits, sparked Dang's resentment, ultimately leading to the fatal attack on Wang.

The court has strongly condemned the attack and emphasized its commitment to justice. The case remains under investigation.