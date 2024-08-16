Xinjiang sees over 9,000 China-Europe freight trains in first seven months

The Horgos Port and the Alataw Pass, two major railway ports in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, have handled a total of 9,175 China-Europe freight trains in the first seven months of this year.

The figure registered an 8.4-percent year-on-year growth, data from the China Railway Urumqi Bureau Group Co., Ltd. showed.

At present, the Alataw Pass boasts 120 operating routes for such freight trains, facilitating connections with 21 countries, while the Horgos Port offers 85 operating routes.

On average, more than 21 China-Europe freight train pass through the two ports, transporting over 200 types of goods.

Xinjiang has adopted paperless operations for information exchange between customs and railway departments, effectively streamlining procedures for freight trains. These measures have played an important role in boosting trade among the countries and regions participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.